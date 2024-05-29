ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-OpenAI executive Jan Leike joins Amazon-backed Anthropic

Updated - May 29, 2024 11:31 am IST

Published - May 29, 2024 10:54 am IST

OpenAI’s former “superalignment” team leader Jan Leike resigned earlier this month, citing safety concerns at the Microsoft-backed company

The Hindu Bureau

The ChatGPT-maker has seen a chain of resignations, including co-founder Ilya Sutskever and policy researcher Gretchen Krueger [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

OpenAI’s former head of “superalighment,” Jan Leike, who resigned over OpenAI’s approach to safety, announced that he is joining Amazon-backed AI startup Anthropic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m excited to join @AnthropicAI to continue the superalignment mission! My new team will work on scalable oversight, weak-to-strong generalization, and automated alignment research. If you’re interested in joining, my dms are open,” he posted on X on Tuesday.

A former OpenAI leader says safety has 'taken a backseat to shiny products' at the AI company

Anthropic is the company behind the Claude family of models, out of which Claude 3 Opus is the most powerful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leike announced on May 15 that he was resigning from OpenAI, and claimed that the safety culture at the company was no longer a priority while “shiny new products” were being released.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and company president Greg Brockman later defended their approach to safety when shipping GPT-4.

The ChatGPT-maker has seen a chain of resignations, including co-founder Ilya Sutskever and policy researcher Gretchen Krueger.

OpenAI also formed a ‘Safety and Security Committee’ whose leaders include Altman, as the company works on its new AI model.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US