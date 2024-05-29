GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ex-OpenAI executive Jan Leike joins Amazon-backed Anthropic

OpenAI’s former “superalignment” team leader Jan Leike resigned earlier this month, citing safety concerns at the Microsoft-backed company

Updated - May 29, 2024 11:31 am IST

Published - May 29, 2024 10:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The ChatGPT-maker has seen a chain of resignations, including co-founder Ilya Sutskever and policy researcher Gretchen Krueger [File]

The ChatGPT-maker has seen a chain of resignations, including co-founder Ilya Sutskever and policy researcher Gretchen Krueger [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

OpenAI’s former head of “superalighment,” Jan Leike, who resigned over OpenAI’s approach to safety, announced that he is joining Amazon-backed AI startup Anthropic.

“I’m excited to join @AnthropicAI to continue the superalignment mission! My new team will work on scalable oversight, weak-to-strong generalization, and automated alignment research. If you’re interested in joining, my dms are open,” he posted on X on Tuesday.

A former OpenAI leader says safety has 'taken a backseat to shiny products' at the AI company

Anthropic is the company behind the Claude family of models, out of which Claude 3 Opus is the most powerful.

Leike announced on May 15 that he was resigning from OpenAI, and claimed that the safety culture at the company was no longer a priority while “shiny new products” were being released.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and company president Greg Brockman later defended their approach to safety when shipping GPT-4.

The ChatGPT-maker has seen a chain of resignations, including co-founder Ilya Sutskever and policy researcher Gretchen Krueger.

OpenAI also formed a ‘Safety and Security Committee’ whose leaders include Altman, as the company works on its new AI model.

