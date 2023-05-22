ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Google executives built ad-free search engine shuts down

May 22, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

The ad-free private search engine co-founded by former Google employees has announced it is shutting down

The Hindu Bureau

Ex-Google executives built ad-free search engine shuts down | Photo Credit: Neeva.com

The ad-free private search engine Neeva is shutting down after being unable to acquire more users, according to a statement by co-founders Sridhar Ramaswamy and Vivek Raghunathan on May 20.

The duo pointed out the difficulty of building a search engine with a “tiny” team of 50 people and spoke about their attempt to bring artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLMs) to the Neeva search stack.

The co-founders claimed Neeva was the first search engine to “provide cited, real-time AI answers to a majority of queries early this year.”

ALSO READ
ChatGPT makes its debut as a smartphone app on iPhones

However, they said it was challenging to bring more users onboard and convince them to give Neeva a chance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Contrary to popular belief, convincing users to pay for a better experience was actually a less difficult problem compared to getting them to try a new search engine in the first place,” they said.

The co-founders also cited the macroeconomic situation and said neeva.com and the consumer search product would be shutting down. All user data will be deleted as part of the shutdown process.

Sridhar Ramaswamy was the former Google ads head, and Vivek Raghunathan was vice president of engineering at Google before the duo started their ad-free search venture.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US