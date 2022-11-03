Technology

EVs and hybrids account for 43% of third-quarter EU new car sales

File Photo

File Photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for 43% of sales of new cars in the European Union in the third quarter, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) showed on Thursday.

Fully electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and hybrids made up less than 40% of all sales in the same period last year, the association said.

More than one in 10 cars sold, or 11.9%, was a fully electric, zero-emission model as sales of such models rose 22% versus the third quarter of 2021.

The EU has backed an effective ban on new fossil-fuel vehicles from 2035, so eventually all cars will have to be zero-emission models.

National and local governments have been pulling back on subsidies for plug-in hybrids in favour of fully-electric cars. Plug-in hybrid sales fell 6% during the third quarter.

Petrol car sales were down 3.3% but petrol cars remained the most popular in the EU with 37.8% of total sales.

Diesel cars accounted for 16.5% of sales after a 4.7% drop year on year.

As recently as 2015, diesel vehicles accounted for nearly 52% of EU car sales. But sales have fallen continuously in the wake of Volkswagen's "Dieselgate" emissions-cheating scandal.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
technology (general)
automobile
automobile engineering
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2022 2:22:00 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/evs-and-hybrids-account-for-43-of-third-quarter-eu-new-car-sales/article66090390.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY