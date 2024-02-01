Every Xbox Series X|S And Xbox One game set to launch in February

February 01, 2024 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

As we head into February, the gaming world braces for an exciting lineup of Xbox releases. Among the highly anticipated titles are Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Skull And Bones, and Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, an enticing venture into the Batman: Arkham universe by Rocksteady. With 1-4 player co-op, a playful tone, and a stellar cast, the game offer gamers the chance to embody iconic characters including Harley Quinn and King Shark among others, each armed with unique signature weapons.

Skull and Bones is a tactical action game will allow players to captain their pirate ship, offering a deep dive into micro-management as they explore the Indian Ocean and engage in battles over Disputed Waters.

Another title that is highly anticipated is Persona 3 Reload, poised to make a grand entrance with the added allure of a direct launch on Game Pass. Persona 3 Reload is more than just a revival; it’s expected to breathe new life into the original Persona 3, bringing its visuals closer to the standards set by recent Persona releases. The game will allow players to immerse themselves in the RPG and navigate the mysterious “Dark Hour,” a hidden time where people inexplicably transform into coffins, unraveling a narrative that’s both familiar and freshly invigorated.

Another game which is set to release is Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, an action RPG from Dontnod. The game will introduce players to a world where ghost-hunting becomes a compelling narrative. Playing as two characters, Antea and Red, armed with spiritual powers and weapons, players make choices with “dramatic consequences” as they progress through an immersive storyline.

Starting on February 2, titles such as Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, GINSHA, Mighty Aphid 2, Persona 3 Reload, Project Downfall, and the highly anticipated Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are set to captivate gamers. As the month progresses, February 6 introduces Alisa: Developer’s Cut and Atomic Heart: Trapped in Limbo, followed by releases like Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden on February 13.

Notably, February 14 sees the return of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft, available on both platforms. Additional highlights include Gunvolt Records Cychronicle and PlateUp! on February 15, Senshi Sokoban Quest, and Skull And Bones (available on both platforms) on February 16. King Arthur: Knight’s Tale graces February 19, while February 20 brings the releases of Irem Collection Volume 2 and Qomp2. Slave Zero X takes center stage on February 21, leading to a diverse set of titles on February 22, including Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator and Open Roads (available on both platforms).

Promenade arrives on February 23, paving the way for a compelling conclusion with Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster on February 28, and the unique addition of Welcome to ParadiZe on February 29. This extensive list ensures a month filled with gaming delights for players across both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One platforms.