Every PlayStation 5, PS4 game set to release in February

January 31, 2024 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST

The PlayStation 5 library is expanding with exciting titles set to launch this year.

If January 2024 sets the tone for what we can expect this year, then February is poised to swing the gaming year into full gear.

Some of the most anticipated titles include Persona 3 Reload, Helldivers 2, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and Skull and Bones.

Here is a guide to every game that is coming to the Playstation 5 and Playstation 4 in February.

Upcoming PlayStation Games in February 2024

February 2

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (PS5, PS4)

Persona 3 Reload (PS5, PS4)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5)

February 6

Alisa: Developer’s Cut (PS5, PS4)

Atomic Heart: Trapped in Limbo (PS5, PS4)

Foamstars (PS5, PS4)

February 8

Helldivers 2 (PS5)

KONOSUBA - God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love For These Clothes Of Desire! (PS4)

February 9

Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition (PS5, PS4)

February 13

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore (PS5, PS4)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5)

Ultros (PS5)

February 14

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft (PS5, PS4)

February 15

Gunvolt Records Cychronicle (PS5, PS4)

PlateUp! (PS5)

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark 2 (PS5, PS4)

February 16

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3 / The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 (PS5)

Skull And Bones (PS5)

February 18

Slave Zero X (PS5, PS4)

February 19

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale (PS5)

February 20

Irem Collection Volume 2 (PS5, PS4)

qomp2 (PS5, PS4)

Shadows Over Loathing (PS5)

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters (PS5)

February 21

Numazu in the Mirage (PS5)

February 22

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator (PS5, PS4)

Open Roads (PS5, PS4)

Pacific Drive (PS5)

Yohane the Parhelion - NUMAZU in the MIRAGE - (PS5)

February 23

Promenade (PS5, PS4)

February 28

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (PS5)

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (PS5, PS4)

February 29

Bar Stella Abyss (PS5, PS4)

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth (PS5)

Welcome to ParadiZe (PS5)

