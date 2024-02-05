Every PC game expected to launch in February

February 05, 2024 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

As the lines between console and PC gaming continue to blur, February 2024 is set to be a thrilling month for PC players, offering a diverse range of gaming experiences. The influx of console-exclusive ports onto platforms like Steam, coupled with Microsoft’s commitment to bridging the gap between console and PC, has created an exciting landscape for PC gaming enthusiasts.

From the captivating JRPG “Persona 3 Reload” to the intense third-person shooter “Helldivers 2,” the open-world adventure of “Skull And Bones,” and the action-adventure excitement of “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League,” PC players are in for a treat.

Highly anticipated game; Tomb Raider Remastered is set to release on February 14. The game will allow players to toggle between new and old graphics to witness the evolution of this iconic series. The remaster retains the classic Tomb Raider feel, providing a nostalgic yet visually enhanced gaming experience.

Skull and Bones (February 16) will take players into the world of PvP sailing, piracy, and cannon-firing. Despite continuous delays, Ubisoft confirms the much-anticipated launch of this sea-bound adventure in February 2024.

Last Epoch will launch on February 21. For fans of action RPGs like Diablo 4 and Path of Exile, Last Epoch offers a familiar yet enthralling gameplay experience. With 15 classes to choose from, the game will allow users to dive into a fantasy world, conquer dungeons and loot legendary weapons.

Pacific Drive (February 22) is set in the ‘90s and combines survival and mystery. The game will allow players to navigate the erie Olympic Peninsula, where their car becomes their lifeline. Upgrade and transform it into a Mad Max-style all-rounder as you outrun storms and uncover the secrets of the Olympic Exclusion Zone.

Every game expected to release in February

February 1: “Boxes: Lost Fragments” (PC)

February 2: “Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash”, “Legendary Hoplite”, “Persona 3 Reload”, “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” (PC)

February 4: “Zombie Army 4: Dead War”

February 5: “Tales of Spark” (PC)

February 6: “Alisa: Developer’s Cut”, “Arms Trade Tycoon: Tanks”, “CLeM”, “Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice” (PC), “Granblue Fantasy: Versus”

February 7: “WitchHand” (PC)

February 8: “Helldivers 2”, “The Inquisitor”, “KONOSUBA - God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love For These Clothes Of Desire!”, “Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost” (PC)

February 11: “Ori and the Will of the Wisps”, “Yakuza 5”

February 12: “Airhead” (PC)

February 13: “Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore”, “Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden”, “Fight Crab 2”, “News Tower”, “Islands of Insight”, “Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior”, “Ultros” (PC)

February 14: “Solium Infernum”, “Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft” (PC), “Darksiders Genesis”, “Dreams”, “Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl - Gold”, “Street Fighter V: Champion Edition”

February 15: “Colonize”, “Gunvolt Records Cychronicle”, “Helskate”, “Level Unknown: Backrooms”, “Party Party Time 2”, “Spirit Hunter: Death Mark 2”, “Survivorman VR: The Descent” (PC)

February 16: “Nie No Hakoniwa - Dollhouse of Offerings”, “Recolit”, “Skull And Bones” (PC)

February 19: “Craftomation 101: Programming & Craft” (PC)

February 20: “Balatro”, “Furnish Master”, “Irem Collection Volume 2”, “Lazaret”, “Le Mans Ultimate”, “qomp2”, “The Thaumaturge”, “TUS” , “Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]”

February 21: “Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story”, “Feed the Cups”, “Slave Zero X”, “Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance” (PC)

February 22: “CorpoNation: The Sorting Process”, “Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator”, “Nightingale”, “Pacific Drive”, “Plane Accident”, “Retrowave World”, “The Tribe Must Survive”, “Yohane the Parhelion - NUMAZU in the MIRAGE -” (PC)

February 25: “Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection”

February 26: “Primitive Society Simulator”, “Twilight Wars” (PC)

February 27: “Backrooms Break”, “Builders of Greece”, “Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons” (PC)

February 28: “Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons”, “Minami Lane”, “Primitive Environment Survival”, “Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster”, “Winter Survival” (PC), “Iron Man VR”, “One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows” - February 28

February 29: “The Brew Barons”, “Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast”, “Welcome to ParadiZe” (PC)