Eutelsat OneWeb gets regulatory approval for satellite broadband services

November 21, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

OneWeb India, part of the Bharti Group and subsidiary of Eutelsat Group, has received approval from Indian space regulator IN-SPACe to launch their commercial satellite broadband services in the country.

OneWeb India is the first organisation to be granted this authorisation.

The go-ahead means Eutelsat OneWeb can launch commercial connectivity services as soon as spectrum allocation has been granted by the Government.

Bharti Group Chairman and Vice-President (Co-Chair) of the Board of Directors of Eutelsat Group, Sunil Bharti Mittal, said: “We are pleased to note the Indian space regulator’s green light to launch Eutelsat OneWeb’s commerical satellite broadband services in India. This will be a critical step forward to meet India’s ambition of providing internet connectivity for all and will enable the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Digital India. Eutelsat OneWeb is ready to deploy as soon as it receives the final spectrum authorization to launch commercial services.”

The business has also obtained in-principle approval to establish and operate two gateways in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, which would secure the provision of vital high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity to customers across India, once services are rolled out.

Cyril Dujardin, Co-General Manager of Connectivity at Eutelsat Group, said: “Bridging the connectivity gap around the world requires collaboration across business but also with governments and regulators. We are pleased to have received these approvals from the space regulator that bring the country a significant step closer to providing high speed connectivity to even the most remote locations. Having completed our LEO constellation last year, we are perfectly placed to deliver this vital connectivity service to businesses across India.”

The Eutelsat OneWeb group was formed this year after the merger between two satellite operators, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 37 geostationary satellites and a LEO constellation of more than 600 satellites.

