  • The European Commission has put forward a proposal to push smartphone makers into harmonising their mobile devices’ charging ports
  • However, Apple backtracked by exploiting a loophole in the MoU which led to the European commission taking the legislative route
  • The legislation could also hurt Apple’s product design strategy as the company has been gradually sealing up its iPhone with no way for users to insert a charger into it. With the proposed rule, the smartphone maker may have to rethink its device’s design