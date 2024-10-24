GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Europe's top court rules for Intel to end long-running antitrust case

The EU court of Justice ruled in favour of Intel, ending a nearly two-decade-long fight between the U.S. chipmaker and EU regulators

Published - October 24, 2024 03:42 pm IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
Europe’s top court rules for Intel to end long-running antitrust case.

Europe’s top court rules for Intel to end long-running antitrust case. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The EU Court of Justice, Europe's top court, ruled on Thursday in favour of Intel, ending a nearly two-decade-long fight between the U.S. chipmaker and EU regulators who had said it had tried to thwart a rival.

"The Court of Justice dismisses the Commission’s appeal, thereby upholding the judgment of the General Court," the court said.

The European Commission had fined Intel for giving rebates to computer makers Dell, Hewlett-Packard Co, NEC and Lenovo for buying most of their chips from Intel, which regulators said was an attempt to block Advanced Micro Devices.

Regulators generally oppose rebates offered by dominant companies because they fear they may be anticompetitive, while companies say enforcers must prove discounts have anticompetitive effects before companies are sanctioned.

EU regulators had initially fined Intel 1.06 billion euros ($1.14 billion) but a lower tribunal scrapped that.

Intel's case was boosted earlier this year when an adviser to the court said regulators had not properly performed an economic analysis.

Published - October 24, 2024 03:42 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / semiconductors and active components / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.