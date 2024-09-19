GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EU tells Apple how to open up to rivals, to spell out how

EU antitrust regulators have launched proceedings to ensure Apple complies with landmark rules requiring it to open up its closed ecosystem to rivals

Published - September 19, 2024 05:18 pm IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
EU antitrust regulators launched proceedings to ensure that Apple complies with landmark rules requiring.

EU antitrust regulators launched proceedings to ensure that Apple complies with landmark rules requiring. | Photo Credit: Reuters

EU antitrust regulators launched proceedings on Thursday to ensure that Apple complies with landmark rules requiring it to open up its closed ecosystem to rivals or risk a possible hefty fine.

Under the so-called specification proceedings, the European Commission will spell out what Apple has to do to abide by the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into effect last year.

"Today is the first time we use specification proceedings under the DMA to guide Apple towards effective compliance with its interoperability obligations through constructive dialogue," EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The EU competition enforcer said the first proceeding targets iOS connectivity features and functionalities for smartwatches, headphones, virtual reality headsets and other internet-connected devices.

"The Commission intends to specify how Apple will provide effective interoperability with functionalities such as notifications, device pairing and connectivity," it said.

The second proceeding concerns how Apple addresses interoperability requests submitted by developers and third parties for iOS and iPadOS. Both processes will be wrapped up within six months.

"It is crucial that the request process is transparent, timely, and fair so that all developers have an effective and predictable path to interoperability and are enabled to innovate," the Commission said.

Apple said it will continue to work constructively with the Commission but also warned of the risks.

"Undermining the protections we've built over time would put European consumers at risk, giving bad actors more ways to access their devices and data," it said in a statement.

Published - September 19, 2024 05:18 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.