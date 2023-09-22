HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

EU re-imposes $400 mln fine on Intel for abuse of market power

EU re-imposed a fine of 376.36 million euros on Intel for a previously established abuse of its dominant position in the market for computer chips

September 22, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
The decision follows a partial annulment by the EU’s General Court in 2022.

The decision follows a partial annulment by the EU’s General Court in 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The European Commission on Friday said it had re-imposed a fine of 376.36 million euros ($400.26 million) on Intel for a previously established abuse of its dominant position in the market for computer chips.

The decision follows a partial annulment by the EU's General Court in 2022 of a 1.06 billion euro fine the Commission imposed on Intel in 2009 for trying to stifle rival Advanced Micro Devices in the market for so-called x86 central processing units (CPU's).

ALSO READ
What will enable Intel to build a ‘fab’ in India? 

The court at the time dismissed the Commission's finding that rebates given by Intel to computer makers had distorted competition.

In its new decision, the Commission said the fine was now based on payments made by Intel between 2002 and 2006 to computer makers Hewlett Packard, Acer and Lenovo to halt or delay the launch of specific products containing competitors' x86 CPUs.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The court last year had confirmed that these payments had amounted to an abuse of market power, the Commission said, but had scrapped the total fine as it was unclear to what extent the penalty related to these practices.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / World / semiconductors and active components / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.