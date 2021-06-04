EU proposes digital wallet to store ID data, official documents

The wallet will offer range of services, allowing citizens, residents and businesses in the EU to digitally identify themselves and share electronic documents such as driving license, diploma and bank accounts from their phones.

The European Commission on Thursday proposed framework for a European Digital Identity that will be available across EU for all its 450 million citizens.

In addition, they will be able to access online services with their national digital identification, which will be recognised throughout Europe. If a user wants to prove their age with the digital wallet, large platforms will be required to accept it, highlighting that the use of wallet will always be a choice of the user.

“It is about giving a choice to consumers, a European choice. Our European companies, large and small, will also benefit from this digital identity, they will be able to offer a wide range of new services since the proposal offers a solution for secure and trusted identification services,” Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market, said in a statement.

With the new digital wallet, EU aims to reduce unnecessary sharing of personal data by the citizens. The commission wants users to have full control of the data they share. EU also aims to establish a common toolbox by September 2022 and asked member states to start the preparatory work immediately.