EU probes Microsoft's security software practicess

The European Commission is probing if Microsoft is preventing customers from relying on certain security software from its competitors, according to a document that regulators sent to at least one rival in January, seen by Reuters.

February 28, 2024 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

Reuters
The European Commission is probing if Microsoft is preventing customers from relying on certain security software. | Photo Credit: Ted S. Warren

The European Commission is probing if Microsoft is preventing customers from relying on certain security software from its competitors, according to a document that regulators sent to at least one rival in January, seen by Reuters.

Companies over the years have complained about Microsoft's bundling services and its cloud-computing practices, which European regulators have investigated. Microsoft has said it has worked to address rivals' concerns.

The European Commission, which serves as the EU's competition watchdog, is examining Microsoft's Entra ID software, previously known as Azure Active Directory.

The software lets companies control who can log into their cloud-based apps. Regulators have sought to understand, among other questions, if Microsoft customers are able to use only rival software to authenticate into Microsoft services, or if they must also use Entra ID, according to the document seen by Reuters.

The Information earlier reported the news on Tuesday of the commission's probe, citing a document sent to a Microsoft rival.

Alphabet's Google this week ramped up its criticism of Microsoft's cloud-computing practices, saying its rival is seeking a monopoly that would hurt the growth of emerging technologies like generative artificial intelligence. Microsoft has rejected the claim.

The European Commission and Microsoft did not immediately answer Reuters' requests for comment. (Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Maju Samuel and Christopher Cushing)

