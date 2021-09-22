Technology

EU plans to legislate for common phone charger despite Apple grumbles

The European Commission will on Thursday present a legislative proposal for a common charger for mobile phones, tablets and headphones, a person familiar with the matter said - a move likely to affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals.

The European Union executive and EU lawmakers have been pushing for a common charger for over a decade, saying it would be better for the environment and more convenient for users.

The Commission wants the sale of chargers to be decoupled from devices, and also propose a harmonised charging port, the person said.

Apple, whose iPhones are charged from its Lightning cable, has said rules forcing connectors to conform to one type could deter innovation, create a mountain of electronic waste and irk consumers.

Rival Android-based devices are charged using USB-C connectors. Half the chargers sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29% had a USB-C connector and 21% a Lightning connector, according to a 2019 Commission study.


