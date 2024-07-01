ADVERTISEMENT

EU may charge Meta over digital rules violation: Report

Published - July 01, 2024 01:55 pm IST

The EU is ready to charge Meta over its model of making people pay to maintain their data privacy on Facebook and Instagram, reported the Financial Times

The Hindu Bureau

There is not yet a formal statement from either the European Commission or Meta [File] | Photo Credit: AP

EU authorities may charge Meta over its model that makes Facebook and Instagram users pay in order to stop their data from being shared, reported Financial Times, citing several anonymous sources.

There is not yet a formal statement from either the European Commission or Meta.

However, EU regulators have previously warned that as per the Digital Markets Act (DMA), “gatekeeper platforms” would not be able to “track end users outside of the gatekeepers’ core platform service for the purpose of targeted advertising, without effective consent having been granted.”

The European Commission began investigating Apple and Meta in March this year, to see if they were complying with the DMA.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Apple, Meta set to face EU charges under landmark tech rules, sources say

In late June, EU regulators said that Apple’s App Store regulations violated the bloc’s rules as it limited the choices developers could offer to customers.

Meta has also expressed frustration over the EU’s digital privacy laws, claiming they made it difficult for the company to use public data in order to effectively develop its Meta AI chatbot for European users.

