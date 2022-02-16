EU lays out $6.8 billion satellite communication plan in space race

FILE PHOTO: A nighttime view of Europe made possible by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) is seen in a global composite assembled from data acquired by the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (Suomi NPP) satellite in 2012 and released by NASA October 2, 2014 . | Photo Credit: NASA / Reuters

February 16, 2022 10:40 IST

The move comes amid growing concerns over Russian and Chinese military advances in outer space and a surge in satellite launches.

The European Commission on Tuesday set out a 6 billion-euro ($6.8 billion) satellite communications plan, part of a push to cut the European Union's dependence on foreign companies and protect key communications services and surveillance data against any outside interference.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The move comes amid growing concerns over Russian and Chinese military advances in outer space and a surge in satellite launches.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read | China and Musk’s row in space

Commercial operators such a Elon Musk's SpaceX and its Starlink network that aims to launch tens of thousands ofsatellites to supply global space-based wifi have also contributed to a fast-growing satellite population and resulting debris.

"Our new connectivity infrastructure will deliver high-speed internet access, serve as a back-up to our current internet infrastructure, increase our resilience and cyber security, and provide connectivity to the whole of Europe and Africa," EU industry chief Thierry Breton said in a statement.

Also Read | NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan

The EU proposal aims to build and operate a space-based state-of-the-art connectivity system, help to counter cyber and electromagnetic threats and improve the resilience of EU telecommunication infrastructures The 6 billion euro cost will be funded by a 2.4 billion euro contribution from the EU from 2022 until 2027, the EU budget, EU countries, the European Space Agency and private investments.

The EU aims to launch the programme next year.