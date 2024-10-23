GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. Plutus IAS
  6. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. Plutus IAS
  6. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EU lags U.S. and China in AI investments, Nvidia CEO says

The European Union lags far behind the U.S. and China in investing in artificial intelligence, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said

Published - October 23, 2024 05:12 pm IST

Reuters
The European Union lags far behind the United States and China in investing in artificial intelligence, the CEO of AI chipmaker Nvidia said.

The European Union lags far behind the United States and China in investing in artificial intelligence, the CEO of AI chipmaker Nvidia said. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The European Union lags far behind the United States and China in investing in artificial intelligence, the CEO of AI chipmaker Nvidia said on Wednesday.

While there are only a handful of artificial intelligence companies in Europe, such as France's Mistral and Germany's Aleph Alpha, the bloc passed the world's first comprehensive rules to govern AI which came into force in August.

"The EU has to accelerate the progress in AI," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said during a visit to Copenhagen. "There's an awakening in every country realising that the data is a national resource."

Huang was in Denmark to launch a new supercomputer named Gefion, which boasts 1,528 graphic processing units (GPUs) and was built by Nvidia in partnership with the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Denmark's Export and Investment Fund.

Nvidia is the world's top maker of GPUs, which are in high demand because they can be used to speed up artificial intelligence work. OpenAI's ChatGPT, for example, was created with thousands of Nvidia GPUs.

Denmark plans to use the supercomputer for drug discovery, disease diagnosis, treatment and complicated life science challenges.

"The era of computer aided drug discovery must be within this decade," Huang said. "This will be the decade of digital biology."

Nvidia is the second largest listed U.S. company after Apple with a market value of $3.52 trillion.

Published - October 23, 2024 05:12 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.