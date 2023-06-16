HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EU countries' decision to ban Huawei, ZTE from networks justified, EU's industry chief says

Some EU countries' decision to ban Huawei and ZTE equipment from their telecoms networks are in line with the bloc's guidelines, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said

June 16, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
File photo of the Huawei logo

File photo of the Huawei logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Some EU countries' decision to ban Huawei and ZTE equipment from their telecoms networks are in line with the bloc's guidelines and are justified, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Thursday.

ALSO READ
Huawei has replaced thousands of U.S.-banned parts in its products, founder says

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"The Commission has just published a communication confirming that the decisions taken by certain member states to restrict or exclude completely Huawei and ZTE from their 5G networks are justified and in line with the toolbox," Breton told a press conference.

Breton has in recent weeks voiced concerns about some EU countries still having high risk components in their 5G core network and urged them to stick to EU guidelines adopted two years.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / litigation and regulation / European Union / China

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.