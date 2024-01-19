GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EU Commission seeks feedback on Apple offer to let rivals access tap-and-go tech in antitrust case

The Europen Commission is seeking feedback from rivals and customers on concessions Apple offered to possibly settle EU antitrust charges

January 19, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
The European Commission is seeking feedback from rivals and customers on concessions Apple offered to possibly settle EU antitrust charges and stave off a possible hefty fine, it said on Friday, confirming earlier Reuters report.

Among these commitments, which would remain in force for ten years, is Apple's offering to allow third-party service providers to access its tap-and-go mobile payments systems used for mobile wallets.

The EU competition enforcer last year charged Apple with curbing rivals' access to its tap-and-go technology, Near-Field Communication (NFC), making it difficult for them to develop rival services on Apple devices.

Rivals and customers have one month from the publication of the summary to come back with feedback.

