EU approves rules on one-hour takedown of online terrorist content

30 April 2021 14:51 IST

The regulation will come into force on the twentieth day after publication in the Official journal and will start applying 12 months post that.

The European parliament has adopted a law to address the dissemination of terrorist content online. The rules require platforms to take down terrorist content in all member states within an hour of receiving a removal order from European Union member states.

The new regulation includes content such as texts, images, and sound recordings or videos that provide instructions for offences or solicit people to participate in a terrorist group.

It will also cover material that provides guidance on how to make and use explosives, firearms and other weapons for terrorist purposes.

Firms that refuse to comply will be charged with penalties, the degree of which will depend on the nature of the breach and size of the company.

However, content uploaded for educational, artistic, research and journalistic material will be excluded for these new rules.

While internet platforms will not have an obligation to monitor or filter content, they will have to take specific measures to prevent its propagation. Firms are urged to publish annual transparency reports on actions they have taken to stop the dissemination of terrorist content.