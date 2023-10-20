EU antitrust regulators resume Adobe, Figma probe

October 20, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - BRUSSELS

European Union antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into Photoshop maker Adobe's $20 billion bid for cloud-based designer platform Figma, setting a Feb. 5 deadline for their decision, a European Commission filing showed on Friday.

The EU watchdog stopped - clock last month while waiting for requested information from the companies.

It has said that the deal may eliminate an important rival to Adobe and allow it to restrict competition in global markets for the supply of interactive product design tools.

Adobe will likely have to provide remedies to address such concerns before it can secure regulatory approval for the deal.