EU antitrust regulators resume Adobe, Figma probe

The EU antitrust regulators resumed investigation into Photoshop maker Adobe’s $20 billion bid for cloud-based designer platform Figma

October 20, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
The EU watchdog stopped - clock last month while waiting for requested information from the companies.

European Union antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into Photoshop maker Adobe's $20 billion bid for cloud-based designer platform Figma, setting a Feb. 5 deadline for their decision, a European Commission filing showed on Friday.

Centre signs MoU with Adobe to help children learn AI

It has said that the deal may eliminate an important rival to Adobe and allow it to restrict competition in global markets for the supply of interactive product design tools.

Adobe will likely have to provide remedies to address such concerns before it can secure regulatory approval for the deal.

