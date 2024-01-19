GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EU antitrust regulator intends to block Amazon's iRobot acquisition: Report

The European Union's competition watchdog plans to block Amazon.com's $1.4 billion acquisition of robot vacuum maker iRobot, The Wall Street Journal said

January 19, 2024 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Reuters
Amazon declined to comment on the report [File]

Amazon declined to comment on the report [File] | Photo Credit: AP

The European Union's competition watchdog plans to block Amazon.com's $1.4 billion acquisition of robot vacuum maker iRobot, The Wall Street Journal said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the Roomba vacuum maker plunged nearly 40% to $14.3 in trading after the bell.

WSJ reported that Amazon was informed during its meeting with European Commission's officials on Thursday that the deal was likely to be rejected.

Amazon declined to comment on the report.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

ALSO READ
U.S. begins antitrust review of Amazon’s takeover of vacuum maker iRobot

The U.S. tech giant did not offer remedies until the January 10 deadline to address the antitrust regulator's concerns that the deal could restrict competition in the market for robot vacuum cleaners, according to an update on the European Commission website.

"If the objective is to have more competition in the home robotics sector, this makes no sense," said Matt Schruers, president of tech lobbying group Computer and Communications Industry Association.

"Blocking this deal may well leave consumers with fewer options, and regulators cannot sweep that fact under the rug," Schruers added.

The e-commerce giant disclosed its plans to buy iRobot in August 2022, as it looks to add to its portfolio of smart devices, which include the Alexa voice assistant, smart thermostats, security devices and wall-mounted smart displays.

The European Commission, which serves as the EU's competition watchdog, had until February 14 to either approve or reject the deal.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.