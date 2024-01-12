GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EU antitrust chief meets Apple, Alphabet, and Qualcomm chiefs

EU’s antitrust chief in a social media post said that she met with the chief executives of Apple, Alphabet and Qualcomm to discuss regulation and competition policy compliance

January 12, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
EU’s antritrust chief said she met with the chief executives of Apple, Alphabet and Qualcomm to discuss regulation and competition policy compliance.

EU’s antritrust chief said she met with the chief executives of Apple, Alphabet and Qualcomm to discuss regulation and competition policy compliance. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The EU's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said she met with the chief executives of Apple, Alphabet and Qualcomm to discuss regulation and competition policy compliance, in posts on social media platform X on Friday.

Last week, Vestager's communications adviser said she would speak to chief executives of Apple, Alphabet, Broadcom and Nvidia in the United States, focusing on European digital regulation including the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and competition policy.

Vestager published updates on X on three meetings.

ALSO READ
Qualcomm leans into Gen AI to beat chip competition. Can it?

With Apple's Tim Cook, she said she discussed, among other things, the company's obligation to allow the distribution of its apps outside its proprietary AppStore, as well as ongoing competition cases like the one involving its music streaming service Apple Music.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

With Sundar Pichai, the head of Alphabet and Google, she discussed, among other things, design of choice screens, self-preferencing in relation to the DMA, and also Google adtech antitrust case.

Under DMA, companies with more than 45 million monthly active users and a 75-billion-euros ($82 billion) market capitalisation are considered gatekeepers, and labelled as such, they are required for example to make their messaging apps interoperate with rivals and let users decide which apps to pre-install on their devices.

Vestager did not specify what was discussed with Qualcomm's head Cristiano Amon.

"#chips power more than just our #digital transition. They’re key to our EU #economic #security. Important mtg w @cristianoamon @Qualcomm," she posted.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / emerging technologies / business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.