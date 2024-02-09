EU antitrust chief does not trust Big Tech to fully comply with landmark rules

February 09, 2024 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST - BRUSSELS

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Thursday voiced doubts as to whether Big Tech will fully comply with landmark EU rules aimed at reining in their power and ensure a level playing field for smaller rivals.

"I have reservations as to whether or not we will have full compliance," Vestager told a news conference, a sign that she may open investigations into some of the companies in the coming months.

Alphabet's Google, Apple, Amazon , Meta Platforms, Microsoft and ByteDance will have to adapt their core platform services to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) on March 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The six companies have been designated as gatekeepers under the DMA. Vestager said she hoped the companies will listen to feedback from third parties on their proposals on how to comply with the DMA and assess changes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.