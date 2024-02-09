GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EU antitrust chief does not trust Big Tech to fully comply with landmark rules

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Thursday voiced doubts as to whether Big Tech will fully comply with landmark rules aimed at reining in their power

February 09, 2024 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
Google, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and ByteDance will have to adapt their core platform services [File]

Google, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and ByteDance will have to adapt their core platform services [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Thursday voiced doubts as to whether Big Tech will fully comply with landmark EU rules aimed at reining in their power and ensure a level playing field for smaller rivals.

"I have reservations as to whether or not we will have full compliance," Vestager told a news conference, a sign that she may open investigations into some of the companies in the coming months.

ALSO READ
Instagram, Facebook users to get more choices to comply with DMA, says Meta

Alphabet's Google, Apple, Amazon , Meta Platforms, Microsoft and ByteDance will have to adapt their core platform services to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) on March 7.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The six companies have been designated as gatekeepers under the DMA. Vestager said she hoped the companies will listen to feedback from third parties on their proposals on how to comply with the DMA and assess changes.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / European Union

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.