GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EU agrees new push to repair, not replace, defective consumer goods

Consumers in the EU will be given greater rights to have goods such as washing machines and smartphones repaired under new rules aimes at reducing waste from defective or broken products

February 02, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
EU agrees new push to repair, not replace, defective consumer goods

EU agrees new push to repair, not replace, defective consumer goods | Photo Credit: Reuters

Consumers will be given greater rights to have goods such as washing machines and smartphones repaired under new rules agreed by the European Union and aimed at reducing waste from defective or broken products simply being dumped and replaced.

Along with the environmental benefits, the EU hopes the new directive, proposed last year and provisionally agreed late on Thursday, will also create jobs and reduce the bloc's dependency on foreign raw materials.

Consumers will be able to choose between repair or replacement of defective products within the two-year legal guarantee period.

ALSO READ
Explained | What should be done with electronic waste?

Companies will have to repair a product for free within that period, if cheaper than a replacement, and continue to offer affordable repairs for five to 10 years after a product's sale even if it is outside of the guarantee.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Manufacturers and distributors will also have to inform consumers of their right to have products repaired and offer spare parts to independent repairers at reasonable prices.

The right to repair directive will apply to a range of products including mobile phones and tablets, washing machines, dishwashers, fridges, electronic displays, vacuum cleaners, data storage products and welding equipment. E-bike batteries are also due to be added.

The liability period would also be extended by 12 months for repaired goods, under the accord agreed by representatives of the European Parliament and EU governments late on Thursday.

EU countries will have to promote repairs, such as with consumer vouchers, reduced sales tax, information campaigns or repair courses, and a new online platform will allow consumers to find repair shops, sellers of refurbished goods or buyers of defective products.

Directives set out goals that EU countries must achieve through their own domestic laws. Once the right to repair directive enters force, likely to be this year, EU members will have 24 months to comply.

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / World / pollution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.