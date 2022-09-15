Technology

Ethereum blockchain says it is slashing energy use with Merge software overhaul

Ethereum blockchain says slashing energy use with software overhaul

Ethereum blockchain says slashing energy use with software overhaul | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Software for the Ethereum blockchain has been overhauled, drastically reducing its energy usage, its inventor and co-founder tweeted on Thursday.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The new system will use 99.95% less energy, according to the Ethereum Foundation. To its proponents, the upgrade represents a major advantage as Ethereum seeks to surpass rival blockchain Bitcoin.

Most blockchains devour large amounts of energy and have come under fire from environmentalists and some investors. Before the software upgrade, which is known as the Merge, a single transaction on Ethereum used as much power as an average U.S. household uses in a week, according to researcher Digiconomist.

The overhaul has changed how transactions on the Ethereum blockchain occur and how Ether tokens, the second-largest crypto coin after Bitcoin, are created.

Ethereum has moved from a "proof of work" system, in which energy-hungry computers validate transactions by solving complex maths problems, to a "proof of stake" system, where individuals and companies act as validators, using their Ether as collateral, to win newly created tokens.

"Happy merge all," inventor Vitalik Buterin said in a tweet. "This is a big moment for the Ethereum ecosystem."

The cryptocurrency Ether was little changed at $1,633 as of 0713 GMT.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
technology (general)
cryptocurrency
Related Articles
South Korea court orders arrest of Terraform founder Do Kwon
Crypto exchange WazirX says ED has unfrozen its bank account
Crypto Weekly Roundup: Bitcoin’s year in El Salvador, safe returns for Ronin, and straight talk for Celsius
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2022 2:31:53 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/ethereum-ether-blockchain-crypto-cryptocurrency-slashing-energy-use-merge-software-upgrade/article65894104.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY