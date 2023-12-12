Esri with CKS to provide mentorship to students in geospatial technology in India

December 12, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

Esri India, an end-to-end Geographic Information System (GIS) solutions provider, and Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty (CKS), a public policy think-tank, on Monday announced a mentorship programme for students from 8th grade and upto undergraduate level in geospatial technology in India.

The initiative called ‘Master Mentors Geo-Enabling Indian Scholars’ (MMGEIS), aims to train one lakh students per year across India. The pilot batch will commence in January 2024 with over 1,000 students, and the full-fledged programme will be rolled out from June.

There will be 10 courses available in English initially under this mentorship program.

The MMGEIS will have a website where students of government, private or aided schools can enroll free of cost and get the mentorship in geospatial technology from 20 mentors, initially.

Later on, eminent mentors like AS Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of ISRO, Dr. K.J. Ramesh, former Director General of IMD and Girish Kumar, former Surveyor General of India, will further guide them.

“The program will also work towards fostering a strong IP framework to enable more patents from India in its journey towards becoming a global geospatial innovation hub,” said Agendra Kumar, MD, Esri India.

India filed 66,400 patents in 2022 (6th ranking overall) and the total number of geospatial patients was only 140, he informed. “It is our objective to develop the ability to create intellectual property in geospatial area in the country. We want to encourage these students to adopt R&D.”

Kumar added, “We don’t innovate enough in terms of technology development in the country which we are trying to address through this program. And we are trying to address this more for geospatial sector.”

“If we are able to bring better stimulus to the younger generation, and this whole process of master mentoring is actually tempted with the idea that we make more and more children aware of these basic concepts, then their ability to find solutions to the problems which we are not aware of today will be so much better,” said A.S. Kiran Kumar, Member, Space Commission and Former Chairman, ISRO.

The programme is designed to spread geospatial awareness at the school and college levels and encourage geospatial research and innovation by mentoring.