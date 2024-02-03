Ericsson and IIT Kharagpur partner for joint research in AI and Edge Computing

February 03, 2024 01:22 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

Ericsson and IIT Kharagpur have announced a long-term partnership for joint research in the area of artificial intelligence, compute and radio. In the two agreements inked under the collaboration, researchers from both sides will work with each other to develop new AI and distributed compute technology towards 6G research.

A symposium on Radio and Network research was organised at GS Sanyal School of Telecommunications (GSSST) where leaders from Ericsson Research and IIT Kharagpur participated to discuss about the future of networks and communication.

“In the commitment towards Digital India and making India the hub of technological innovation, this collaboration with Ericsson will be effective for next-generation technology significantly. 6G networks integrated with artificial intelligence will enable AI-powered applications to run faster and more efficiently. In the 6G era, IIT Kharagpur aims to contribute to Radio Access Technology and Network, Core Network, RF & Device Technologies, VLSI Design, Neuromorphic Signal Processing, Services and Applications,” Virendra Kumar Tewari, director, IIT Kharagpur, said.

AI and compute research are vital to Ericcsson’s 6G networks given the compute offload needs to be managed dynamically at edge and the policies would be mainly driven by AI.

