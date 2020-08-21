Epic Games to host a ‘FreeFortnite’ tournament with non-Apple device prizes

21 August 2020 19:21 IST

The company asked iOS users to check the list of alternative Fortnite-compatible devices to play the game while Android players can still play Fortnite on their device

Epic Games on Thursday said it will organise a Fortnite tournament on August 23 in which players can compete to win non-Apple devices as prizes.

The move is in line with the company’s #FreeFortnite campaign against Apple after the popular game was removed from the App Store last week.

Epic Games is inviting players from around the world, providing them an opportunity to win an in-game skin of the evil-looking apple featured in its Nineteen-Eighty-Fortnite video and a Free-Fortnite hat.

Advertising

Advertising

The game developer is also offering 1200 “apple-eaters” hardware prizes, such as Alienware laptop, a Galaxy Tab S7, an OnePlus 8 phone, a PlayStation 4 Pro, an Xbox One X, and a Nintendo Switch.

“Celebrate the quest for one more Victory Royale with friends across all platforms in the #FreeFortnite Cup this Sunday, August 23,” Epic said in a post.

The company asked iOS users to check the list of alternative Fortnite-compatible devices to play the game while Android players can still play Fortnite on their device. A player can compete as an individual in up to 12 matches.

Fortnite installed iOS device users will be left behind in the upcoming seasons, so Epic has reinforced players to switch to other devices to continue playing the game.

The battle between Apple and Epic Games started last week after the latter added its own payment processing system to iOS version of Fortnite game, violating Apple’s App Store Guidelines. Following this, Apple removed the game from its App Store, inviting lawsuit from Epic with accusations of unlawfully maintaining monopoly in the iPhone and the iOS ecosystem through anti-competitive acts.