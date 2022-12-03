Epic Games releases RealityScan iOS app for 3D scanning

December 03, 2022 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

Epic Games, on Friday, released the RealityScan app for iOS devices. The app is available for free on the iOS app store.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

RealityScan is a 3D scanning app that turns photos into high-fidelity 3D models.

Users can simply photograph an object using their smartphone, and the app - using cloud processing - can transform it into a 3D model, the company claimed.

Users can also upload the 3D assets from RealityScan to Sketchfab, a platform for publishing, sharing, and selling 3D, VR, and AR content.

From there, users can download models for use in post-processing tools.

RealityScan is created by Capturing Reality, a photogrammetry solution developer that is part of Epic Games.

Capturing Reality had earlier joined forces with Quixel, a scan library, to create high-fidelity scans of a desktop application.