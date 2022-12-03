  1. EPaper
Epic Games releases RealityScan iOS app for 3D scanning

Users can also upload the 3D assets from RealityScan to Sketchfab, a platform for publishing, sharing and selling 3D, VR and AR content

December 03, 2022 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of an iPhone

File photo of an iPhone | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Epic Games, on Friday, released the RealityScan app for iOS devices. The app is available for free on the iOS app store.

RealityScan is a 3D scanning app that turns photos into high-fidelity 3D models.

Users can simply photograph an object using their smartphone, and the app - using cloud processing - can transform it into a 3D model, the company claimed.

Users can also upload the 3D assets from RealityScan to Sketchfab, a platform for publishing, sharing, and selling 3D, VR, and AR content.

From there, users can download models for use in post-processing tools.

RealityScan is created by Capturing Reality, a photogrammetry solution developer that is part of Epic Games.

Capturing Reality had earlier joined forces with Quixel, a scan library, to create high-fidelity scans of a desktop application.

