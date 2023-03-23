ADVERTISEMENT

Epic Games launches the Unreal editor for Fortnite and Fortnite Creator Economy 2.0 

March 23, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

Epic Games launched the Unreal Engine for Fortnite along with Creator Economy 2.0 with improved creator tools and engagement payouts

The Hindu Bureau

Epic Games launched the Unreal Editor for Fortnite along with Creator Economy 2.0 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Epic Games on Wednesday launched the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) that can create and publish experiences directly to Fortnite. Along with UEFN, Epic Games also launched Creator Economy 2.0 with engagement payouts for money based on engagement with their published content.

UEFN is a version of the Unreal Editor that can create and publish experiences directly to Fortnite. With many of Unreal Engine 5’s powerful features at your fingertips, creators, and developers have a whole world of new creative options for producing games and experiences that can be enjoyed by millions of Fortnite players.

UEFN will also allow the use of Verse which the company claims come with powerful customisation capabilities such as manipulating or chaining together devices and the ability to easily create new game logic.

The language, designed as a programming language for the metaverse, will come with features to enable future scalability to open worlds built by creators and players.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Verse is launching in Fortnite today, and will come to all Unreal Engine users a couple years down the road.

With updates to the Creator Economy 2.0, Epic Games is bringing engagement payouts, a new way for eligible Fortnite island creators to receive money based on engagement with their published content.

Engagement payouts will proportionally distribute 40% of the net revenue from Fortnite’s Item Shop and most real-money Fortnite purchases to the creators of eligible islands and experiences, both islands from independent creators and Epic’s own such as Battle Royale.

Epic Games also announced they are building a unified 3D marketplace which the company says will enable small teams to produce games more quickly and with a lower budget, while funding the growth of independent content creators distributing their work through marketplaces.

