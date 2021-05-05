Epic Games’ Fortnite earned $9 billion in its first two years

The game had about 200 million registered users worldwide by November 2018, and it reached the 350 million users mark in May last year.

Fortnite has gained immense popularity since its launch in 2017. The game was the leading source of revenue for its developer – Epic Games, in its first two years, according to a financial document published by The Verge. The document was made public during the ongoing lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple.

Epic games earned a total of over $9 billion in revenue from Fortnite in 2018 and 2019, which includes about $5.5 billion in its first year, as per the document. The video game company made a total profit of over $5.5 billion during the same two-year period.

Additionally, Epic Games generated $108 million revenue in 2018 and 2019 from its other games which primarily includes Rocket League and Battle Breakers, the document noted.

The video game company’s digital storefront, Epic Games Store, which was launched in December 2018, brought in total revenue of $235 million in 2018 and 2019.

Epic Games forecasted to earn nearly $3.6 billion in revenue in 2020, as per the document. However, the company actually made $5.1 billion in gross revenue in the same period, The Verge reported.

