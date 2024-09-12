ADVERTISEMENT

Epic Games, Electronic Arts, Roblox and four other videogame firms hit with EU complaint over 'tricking consumers'

Published - September 12, 2024 10:19 am IST - BRUSSELS

Videogame companies Epic Games, Electronic Arts, Roblox and four others were hit with an EU consumer complaint on Thursday

Reuters

The move came amid rising concerns about children turning into gaming addicts [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Videogame companies Epic Games, Electronic Arts, Roblox and four others were hit with an EU consumer complaint on Thursday accusing them of misleading gamers into spending money.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move came amid rising concerns about children turning into gaming addicts, with some parents claiming videogame makers intentionally designed products that caused them to become addicted to games.

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and 22 of its members across Europe including in France, Germany, Italy and Spain filed a complaint on Thursday with the European Commission and the European Network of Consumer Authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uvalde families sue Meta and 'Call of Duty' maker on 2nd anniversary of school attack

"BEUC's members have identified numerous cases where gamers are misled into spending money. Regulators must act, making it clear that even though the gaming world is virtual, it still needs to abide by real-world rules," BEUC Director General Agustin Reyna said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Today, premium in-game currencies are purposefully tricking consumers and take a big toll on children. Companies are well aware of children's vulnerability and use tricks to lure younger consumers into spending more," he said.

The complaint also targets Microsoft's Activision Blizzard, Mojang Studios, Supercell, which is majority-owned by China's Tencent, and French peer Ubisoft.

The associations said they were concerned that consumers, especially children, could not see the real cost of digital items, leading them to over-spend, and that consumers were often denied their rights when using premium in-game currencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US