GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elon Musk's xAI in talks to raise funding valuing it at $40 billion: Report

Earlier in October, OpenAI raised $6.6 billion in funding from investors which could value the company at $157 billion

Published - October 30, 2024 09:57 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk’s xAI is in talks with investors for a funding round that would value the company at around $40 billion.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk’s xAI is in talks with investors for a funding round that would value the company at around $40 billion. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk's AI startup xAI is in talks with investors for a funding round that would value the company at around $40 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The startup hopes to raise several billion dollars in the new funding round, WSJ said, adding that the discussions are in early stages, which means that terms could change or the talks could fall apart.

Musk did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

XAI raised $6 billion in series B funding in May, reaching a post-money valuation of $24 billion, backed by investors that included Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.

Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, launched xAI in July 2023 as an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Elon Musk plans xAI supercomputer: Report

In March, xAI said it would open-source its ChatGPT challenger "Grok", giving the public free access to experiment with the code behind the technology, aligning xAI with firms such as Meta and France's Mistral, which also have open-source AI models.

Companies like Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet's Google are among those leading the fierce race for generative AI dominance, driving significant investments and innovation in the rapidly evolving landscape.

Earlier in October, OpenAI raised $6.6 billion in funding from investors, which could value the company at $157 billion and cement its position as one of the most valuable private companies in the world.

Published - October 30, 2024 09:57 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.