Elon Musk's X to be reinstated in Brazil after complying with Supreme Court demands

The Brazilian Supreme Court's Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) authorised the restoration of social media platform X's service in Brazil, over a month after its nationwide shutdown, according to a statement posted on the court's website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk's X was blocked on August 30 in the highly online country of 213 million people — and one of X's biggest markets, with estimates of its userbase ranging from 20 to 40 million.

Mr. De Moraes ordered the shutdown after a monthslong dispute with Mr. Musk over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation. Mr. Musk had disparaged Mr. de Moraes, calling him an authoritarian and a censor, despite the fact his rulings, including X's nationwide suspension, were repeatedly upheld by his peers.

Despite Mr. Musk's public bravado, ultimately X complied with all of Mr. de Moraes' demands. They included blocking certain accounts from the platform, paying outstanding fines and naming a legal representative. Failure to do the latter had triggered the suspension.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.