ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk's X to be reinstated in Brazil after complying with Supreme Court demands

Published - October 09, 2024 03:31 am IST - Sao Paulo

Despite Mr. Musk's public bravado, ultimately X complied with all of Mr. de Moraes' demands

AP

The X account of Elon Musk in seen blocked on a mobile screen in this illustration after Brazil’s telecommunications regulator suspended access to Elon Musk’s X social network in the country to comply with an order from a judge who has been locked in a months-long feud with the billionaire investor, Sao Paulo, Brazil taken August 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Brazilian Supreme Court's Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) authorised the restoration of social media platform X's service in Brazil, over a month after its nationwide shutdown, according to a statement posted on the court's website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk's X was blocked on August 30 in the highly online country of 213 million people — and one of X's biggest markets, with estimates of its userbase ranging from 20 to 40 million.

Why did Brazil’s Supreme Court suspend X? | Explained

Mr. De Moraes ordered the shutdown after a monthslong dispute with Mr. Musk over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation. Mr. Musk had disparaged Mr. de Moraes, calling him an authoritarian and a censor, despite the fact his rulings, including X's nationwide suspension, were repeatedly upheld by his peers.

Despite Mr. Musk's public bravado, ultimately X complied with all of Mr. de Moraes' demands. They included blocking certain accounts from the platform, paying outstanding fines and naming a legal representative. Failure to do the latter had triggered the suspension.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US