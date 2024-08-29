GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elon Musk’s X platform is working on a video conferencing tool

Elon Musk responded to the tweet with a fire emoji

Updated - August 29, 2024 12:38 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 12:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: X is reportedly working on a video conferencing tool.

FILE PHOTO: X is reportedly working on a video conferencing tool. | Photo Credit: Reuters

X is reportedly working on a video conferencing tool. Chris Park, a developer working at the company, shared the development, noting the company’s first internal conference took place via the tool. 

Park claimed the tool is on par with Google Hangouts, Zoom, AWS Chime and Microsoft Teams, and said that the team was working on adding more features -- like sending notifications when a person leaves or joins, and making pins for main speakers. 

DDOS attack plagues Trump, Musk chat on X about assassination attempt and deportations

In a response to a user tweet about the tool, Musk replied with a fire emoji. 

A couple of app researchers also spotted the feature on X under a separate option called ‘Conferencing,’ earlier this month and posted screenshots. 

X already has Spaces, their live video streaming platform. Having a separate video conferencing tool might allow them to merge the two, enabling users switch between them like how it happens on Google Meet and Zoom. 

