GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elon Musk's X membership in anti-terror tech group threatens its credibility, members worry: Report

A tech industry counter-terrorism organisation is concerned over content posted on Elon Musk's X by Palestinian militant group Hamas

Published - August 12, 2024 12:11 pm IST

Reuters
X Corp and the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism did not immediately respond to requests for comment [File]

X Corp and the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism did not immediately respond to requests for comment [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A tech industry counter-terrorism organisation is concerned over content posted on Elon Musk's X by Palestinian militant group Hamas and is worried about the social media platform's membership on its board, The Sunday Times reported.

Members of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) believe the group's credibility is undermined by X's membership and position on its board, according to The Sunday Times. The GIFCT also includes major social media groups Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and Alphabet's YouTube.

X Corp and the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Sunday Times said that X, formally known as Twitter, is now the easiest social media platform to find Hamas videos, citing the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that combats extremism and antisemitism.

Turkiye blocks access to Instagram in response to removal of posts on Hamas chief: Report

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

It said within 10 minutes CST researchers were able to find on X propaganda videos from UK government proscribed terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

According to The Sunday Times a statement in the GIFCT's independent advisory committee annual 2023 report expressing concern over online trust and safety was directed at X.

The advisory body said it had become "increasingly concerned by significant reductions in online trust and safety capabilities for certain platforms, and a perceived decrease in the priority of the issue, negatively impacting companies' ability to moderate extremist content online".

The Sunday Times said Musk had let banned extremists back on to X, allowed anyone to pay for a verification mark and sacked a large part of its content moderation team, as part of the billionaire’s strategy of turning X into a “free speech” platform.

The GIFCT was created in 2017 under pressure from U.S. and European governments. The Sunday Times said X, a founding member of the organisation, was now failing to make its full financial contribution to the anti-organisation.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World / Israel-Palestine Conflict

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.