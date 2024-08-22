GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elon Musk's Neuralink says second trial implant went well, no thread retraction issue 

Elon Musk's Neuralink said its implant, designed to allow paralysed patients to use digital devices by thinking alone, is working well in a second trial patient

Published - August 22, 2024 09:30 am IST

Reuters
Neuralink is in the process of testing its device, which is intended to help people with spinal cord injuries [File]

Neuralink is in the process of testing its device, which is intended to help people with spinal cord injuries [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Elon Musk's brain technology startup Neuralink said its implant, designed to allow paralysed patients to use digital devices by thinking alone, is working well in a second trial patient.

The company said the patient, identified as Alex, did not face issues of "thread retraction", unlike Noland Arbaugh, Neuralink's first patient who received the implant in January.

The tiny wires of the implant retracted post surgery for Arbaugh, resulting in a sharp reduction in the electrodes that could measure brain signals. The threads have stabilised for Arbaugh, Neuralink said.

Elon Musk's Neuralink shows first brain-chip patient playing online chess

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Reuters had reported Neuralink was aware of this issue from its animal trials.

The company said on Wednesday it implemented measures such as reduction in the motion of the brain during surgery as well as limiting the gap between the implant and the surface of the brain to prevent similar issues in its second patient.

Neuralink is in the process of testing its device, which is intended to help people with spinal cord injuries. The device has allowed the first patient to play video games, browse the internet, post on social media and move a cursor on his laptop.

Last month, the company successfully implanted the device in the second patient, who has been using the device to play video games and learn how to design 3D objects.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.