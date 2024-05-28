ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk's xAI says it has raised $6 billion to develop artificial intelligence

Published - May 28, 2024 07:53 am IST - SAN FRANCISCO

A group of investors will put up $6 billion to fund development of artificial intelligence by Elon Musk’s xAI

AP

Musk wrote on the social media site X that before the investment, xAI had a valuation of $18 billion [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A group of investors will put up $6 billion to fund development of artificial intelligence by Elon Musk's xAI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said on its website Sunday that the Series B funding round will be used to take xAI's first products to market and speed up research. xAI said it has made “significant strides” during the past year in developing the technology, which will continue in the coming months.

Investors in the latest round include Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Management & Research, Valor Equity Partners, Vy Capital, Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal and Kingdom Holding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk's xAI seeking to raise $6 billion in Andreessen Horowitz-backed funding: Report

Musk wrote on the social media site X that before the investment, xAI had a valuation of $18 billion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The funding should help Musk's company compete in a race to develop artificial intelligence against Microsoft and Open AI, which created Chat GPT.

Musk announced formation of the company in July of last year and released its artificial intelligence chatbot called Grok in November.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US