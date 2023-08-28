Elon Musk’s X announces job hiring feature for verified organisations

August 28, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has announced a job hiring feature for organisational accounts which pay for gold tick verification on the platform.

X Hiring is currently in beta and the official account shared that verified organisations could post “critical roles” through the feature to “organically reach millions of relevant candidates.”

A mock-up of the app’s screen showed a company advertising for positions, along with job locations and a salary range. While the new feature was seen as a rival to the job-hunting platform LinkedIn, X’s hiring feature caters only to verified organisations; those which pay $1,000 per month for their subscription in the U.S. Meanwhile, LinkedIn has a paid tier with more user privileges, but its base layer is free for registered users.

X owner Elon Musk is looking to bring more capabilities to the platform until it reaches the status of an “everything app” which can support payments, news, video content, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

News outlet Semafor reported earlier this month that X had plans to build a trading hub inside the app. However, Musk has denied these claims and said that no work was taking place in this area to the best of his knowledge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.