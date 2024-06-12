GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Tuesday moved to dismiss his lawsuit accusing ChatGPT maker OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman of abandoning the startup's original mission

Published - June 12, 2024 07:45 am IST

Reuters
Attorneys for Elon Musk asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, originally filed in February [File]

Attorneys for Elon Musk asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, originally filed in February [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Tuesday moved to dismiss his lawsuit in California state court accusing ChatGPT maker OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman of abandoning the startup's original mission of developing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.

Attorneys for Musk asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, originally filed in February, without giving a reason for the move, according to a filing in San Francisco Superior Court.

Elon Musk sues OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman for abandoning mission

A Superior Court judge there was prepared to hear OpenAI’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

OpenAI and an attorney for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the dismissal of the lawsuit.

Musk dismissed his case without prejudice, which means he could refile it at another time.

Attorneys for OpenAI had said Musk's claims in the lawsuit "rest on convoluted - often incoherent - factual premises."

