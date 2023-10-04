Elon Musk ventures into video game streaming with X

October 04, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

Elon Musk is working on releasing a new game livestreaming feature on X, aiming to compete with popular platforms like Twitch.

Musk logged into X (formerly known as Twitter) using what appears to be his gaming handle and initiated an hour-long live stream of himself playing Diablo IV. This move signals Musk’s ambition to transform X into a comprehensive “everything app” that can encompass various functions.

In the live stream’s initial moments, Musk engaged with viewers, seeking feedback on audio quality and screen visibility. Once viewers confirmed they could hear and see him clearly, he delved into the gaming experience.

Notably, Musk mentioned that only Twitter Blue subscribers would be able to access the chat feature during the live stream, and viewers could also forward the video and employ picture-in-picture mode while browsing Twitter.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Musk shared a short clip of the hour-long stream, expressing satisfaction with the test of X’s video game streaming system. He announced his intention to attempt completing a Tier 100 Nightmare dungeon live on the platform.

This move by Musk comes as X introduces new features, including live video broadcasting, and explores the realm of video game streaming. With X’s existing user base, the platform’s entry into this space is expected to draw significant attention and competition.

It remains to be seen how X’s new feature will fare against established platforms like Twitch in the coming months.