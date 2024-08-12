Elon Musk sued by former Twitter board member Omid Kordestani over shares

X owner Elon Musk was sued by a former Twitter board member, Omid Kordestani, who said he was owed more than $20 million in shares that the billionaire had not given him, per The New York Times.

Kordestani had been part of Twitter’s board since 2015, and was an executive chairman until 2020. In 2022, when billionaire Elon Musk proceeded to buy the social media platform for around $44 billion, Kordestani helped in the process.

However, the former Twitter board member claimed that Musk did not pay him for the shares he received as compensation. He was largely compensated with stock, per the lawsuit.

Kordestani was formerly a chief business officer at Google.

He held 800,000 Twitter stock options worth over $20 million, per The New York Times.

The lawsuit was filed in California Superior Court in San Francisco