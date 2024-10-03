GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elon Musk says X text formatting options, account blocking options to be changed

Elon Musk has announced new changes to the way people post content on X or interact with other accounts, though the deadline for the updates is unknown

Published - October 03, 2024 12:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tech Crunch reported that asset manager Fidelity has cut the value of its holding in X by almost 79% as of August end [File]

Tech Crunch reported that asset manager Fidelity has cut the value of its holding in X by almost 79% as of August end [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

X owner Elon Musk has announced that text formatting options on the site will be removed from the main timeline, just days after he warned that it was time to get rid of the block function for public posts.

“Due to immediate and excessive use of the bold font on X, it will be removed from view in the main timeline. You will have to click on post details to see anything in bold. My eyes are bleeding,” he posted on X on October 1, adding that the same rule would apply for italics and other formatting features.

How Donald Trump’s social media redux is shaping political discourse ahead of the U.S. Presidential Election 2024

Musk claimed they were being abused for “engagement farming,” which refers to digital accounts trying to garner views and user engagement in highly artificial ways, rather than interacting naturally.

The billionaire also expressed frustration with users who frequently use the platform’s blocking function, especially when it comes to public accounts.

“High time this happened. The block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public post[s],”said Musk in response to another X post on September 24, though the deadline for the change is not yet clear.

Since Musk’s takeover of Twitter and its subsequent rebranding to X, the platform has encouraged users to opt for paid verification in order to access previously free features, as well as monetise the impressions they receive from other verified accounts.

However, technology outlet Tech Crunch reported that asset manager Fidelity has cut the value of its holding in X by almost 79% as of August end.

Published - October 03, 2024 12:18 pm IST

