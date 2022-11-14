Elon Musk says Twitter to soon enable organisations to identify their associated accounts

Elon Musk earlier said that Twitter Blue will probably "come back end of next week"

Reuters
November 14, 2022 01:25 IST

Fake accounts purporting to be big brands have popped up with the blue check since the new roll-out, including Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk on November 13 said that Twitter will soon enable organisations to identify Twitter accounts associated with them as the new Twitter owner continues to find ways to limit fake accounts on the platform.

"Rolling out soon," Mr. Musk in a tweet on Sunday said. "Twitter will enable organisations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them."

Twitter to introduce 'Official' label for some verified accounts

He did not elaborate.

The social media platform paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed, and new owner Elon Musk brought back the "official" badge to some users of the social media platform.

Fake accounts purporting to be big brands have popped up with the blue check since the new roll-out, including Mr. Musk's Tesla and SpaceX, as well as Roblox, Nestle and Lockheed Martin .

Mr. Musk in a tweet yesterday said that Twitter Blue will probably "come back end of next week".

Twitter Inc's new owner Elon Musk on Thursday raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt, the day it's trust and safety leader exited the company.

What is Mastodon and how is it different from Twitter? 

Twitter has eliminated 4,400 of its 5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have significant impact to content moderation and the core infrastructure services, tweeted Casey Newton, a reporter for the tech publication Platformer, on Sunday.

Twitter did not immediately responded to Reuters' request for comment.

