July 23, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

Elon Musk on July 23 said he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, after a cryptic tweet: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

In a tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT) on Sunday, the billionaire CEO added: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow."

Mr. Musk did not give further details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT