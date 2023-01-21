HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elon Musk says Twitter will translate, recommend foreign language tweets

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that Twitter will translate and recommend tweets from countries like Japan

January 21, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Elon Musk and the Twitter logo

File photo of Elon Musk and the Twitter logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday that the social media platform will recommend translated versions of foreign-language tweets to its users, in a matter of months.

“There are epic tweets in other countries every day (Japan especially),” he tweeted in response to his announcement. Mr. Musk also confirmed that the tweets would be translated before being shared with users from other cultures.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

In late 2022, Mr. Musk was reported as saying that Twitter was “Japan-centric.” He claimed that the Asian country had a high number of daily active users in spite of its relatively smaller population.

At present, Twitter users are generally shown tweets in their preferred languages, but can use a manual translation option to read tweets in other languages.

ALSO READ
Twitter's laid-off workers cannot pursue claims via class-action lawsuit, says judge

Mr. Musk also announced a list of other Twitter updates such as pinned Lists, timeline consistency, adjusted bookmarking controls, community notes on Quote Tweets, and new features for Twitter Blue subscribers.

The news about translated tweets comes shortly after CNBC reported on Friday that Twitter’s full-time employee headcount was around 1,300, with less than 550 full-time engineers, based on internal records. Around 1,400 people are not working at Twitter, but are still being paid.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Twitter

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.