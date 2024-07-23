ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk says humanoid robots for companies could happen in 2026

Published - July 23, 2024 12:09 pm IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the EV company was working on bringing out “genuinely useful” humanoid robots for its internal use in 2025, before expanding to others in 2026

The Hindu Bureau

Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus is put on display [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla was working on deploying humanoid robots for its own use, and would later try to bring its technology to other companies in around two years, if possible.

“Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year and, hopefully, high production for other companies in 2026,” posted Musk on X, the social media platform he owns, in response to a user who was discussing the progression of AI technology.

Elon Musk’s awkward robot

While Musk introduced Tesla’s Optimus robot in October 2022, it was met with mixed reactions as users criticised its crude and basic nature as well as its limited range of abilities.

Musk is also an active player in the AI space, as the AI start-up that he founded, xAI, works on improving its Grok large language model and promoting its adoption by users.

Large companies such as Amazon are already trying out robots in warehouses to take care of tasks such as repetitive lifting and loading.

